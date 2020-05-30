All apartments in Niceville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

207 Island Ln

207 Island Lane · (850) 244-2100
Location

207 Island Lane, Niceville, FL 32578

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2132 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SEEING IS BELIEVING! Located less than 10 miles from the East gate of Eglin AFB, this beautiful/updated home awaits you! The gorgeous renovations were completed in 2017 and include still like new white kitchen cabinets with fabulous upgraded granite, a custom built eat-at island and with a plethora of storage, under cabinet lighting, white subway tile backsplash, pendant lighting and stainless appliances. There is beautiful wood plank floors throughout with carpet in three of the bedrooms. The master suite boasts a contemporary upgrade that includes a tile shower, frameless glass shower door, double vanity and additional gorgeous granite on the counter. You also have two living/family room areas with a spacious dining room and all comes with custom trim. Additional upgrades include ceiling fans throughout and a custom made sliding barn door. If you are required to work from home, there is plenty of space in the 4th bedroom to easily convert to an office. If you have school age children schools in Okaloosa County have an average ranking in the top 5% of Florida public schools. (from publicschoolreview.com) **NOTE: LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Island Ln have any available units?
207 Island Ln has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Island Ln have?
Some of 207 Island Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Island Ln currently offering any rent specials?
207 Island Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Island Ln pet-friendly?
No, 207 Island Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niceville.
Does 207 Island Ln offer parking?
No, 207 Island Ln does not offer parking.
Does 207 Island Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Island Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Island Ln have a pool?
No, 207 Island Ln does not have a pool.
Does 207 Island Ln have accessible units?
No, 207 Island Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Island Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Island Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Island Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Island Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
