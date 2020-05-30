207 Island Ln

Amenities

SEEING IS BELIEVING! Located less than 10 miles from the East gate of Eglin AFB, this beautiful/updated home awaits you! The gorgeous renovations were completed in 2017 and include still like new white kitchen cabinets with fabulous upgraded granite, a custom built eat-at island and with a plethora of storage, under cabinet lighting, white subway tile backsplash, pendant lighting and stainless appliances. There is beautiful wood plank floors throughout with carpet in three of the bedrooms. The master suite boasts a contemporary upgrade that includes a tile shower, frameless glass shower door, double vanity and additional gorgeous granite on the counter. You also have two living/family room areas with a spacious dining room and all comes with custom trim. Additional upgrades include ceiling fans throughout and a custom made sliding barn door. If you are required to work from home, there is plenty of space in the 4th bedroom to easily convert to an office. If you have school age children schools in Okaloosa County have an average ranking in the top 5% of Florida public schools. (from publicschoolreview.com) **NOTE: LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED**