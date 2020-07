Amenities

Nice home in Newberry on large lot with detached workshop - 3/2 (Newberry) Great home walking distance to parks, restaurants and stores. Home sits on a large corner lot. Enter into a large living room with vaulted ceiling in clear story windows. Separate dining room and study plus a family room. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sliding glass doors that lead to the back patio. Two car carport with washer dryer connections and storage. Very large separate barn/workshop with high ceilings and electric. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Non aggressive breed pets allowed with a monthly per pet fee of $30.00. For more information and pictures and video go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com.



