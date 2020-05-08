All apartments in Neptune Beach
250 Lora Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

250 Lora Street

250 Lora Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 Lora Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
ONE OF A KIND RENTAL!! Relax in an up-scale Beach Bungalow only 2 blocks from Atlantic Beach. Enjoy peaceful mornings and elegant evenings in the courtyard with Cabana, Open Kitchen host NEW SS Appliance (Samsung 4 piece) and Quartz Counters. Hand Crafted Plantation Shutters throughout entire home. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout home. Large Master suite with walk-in California Closet, French Doors that open to the Courtyard and Cabana in back. Rinnai tank-less gas water heater. Washer/Dryer included (SS HG-HE type). Home offers high quality entertainment with 3 Mounted HD TVs and Mounted . Wood Burning Fireplace. Outdoor Shower with Hot Water. Cabana can be used for mother-in law suite. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Lora Street have any available units?
250 Lora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
Is 250 Lora Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 Lora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Lora Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 Lora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 250 Lora Street offer parking?
No, 250 Lora Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 Lora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Lora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Lora Street have a pool?
No, 250 Lora Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 Lora Street have accessible units?
No, 250 Lora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Lora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Lora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Lora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Lora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
