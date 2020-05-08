250 Lora Street

Amenities

ONE OF A KIND RENTAL!! Relax in an up-scale Beach Bungalow only 2 blocks from Atlantic Beach. Enjoy peaceful mornings and elegant evenings in the courtyard with Cabana, Open Kitchen host NEW SS Appliance (Samsung 4 piece) and Quartz Counters. Hand Crafted Plantation Shutters throughout entire home. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout home. Large Master suite with walk-in California Closet, French Doors that open to the Courtyard and Cabana in back. Rinnai tank-less gas water heater. Washer/Dryer included (SS HG-HE type). Home offers high quality entertainment with 3 Mounted HD TVs and Mounted . Wood Burning Fireplace. Outdoor Shower with Hot Water. Cabana can be used for mother-in law suite. AVAILABLE NOW!!