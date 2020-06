Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This like new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that overlooks the spacious living area. Home also features a separate dining area and vinyl plank flooring (wood look) in all wet areas. French doors lead out to a large covered back patio and huge fenced in yard. **Owner permits dogs 15 lbs or less / no cats.