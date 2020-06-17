All apartments in Navarre
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:45 AM

7188 Majestic Boulevard

7188 Majestic Boulevard · (850) 259-9384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7188 Majestic Boulevard, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course. Just minutes to the sugar white sands of Navarre Beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Open floor plan with 14' vaulted ceilings, custom cabinets with granite counters and work island in kitchen. 18'' designer porcelain tile in living areas and upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Built in wood bookcases. Upgraded ceiling fans, laundry room with deep tub, whirlpool tub and separate shower in master bath, brushed stainless faucets, huge master walk-in closet with extra shelving, and much more, super efficient floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

