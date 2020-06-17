7188 Majestic Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

All brick home, in the deeded waterfront community of Hidden Bay, with BOAT SLIP AND 10k LB boat lift included. Fully furnished. Conveniently located across the road from the Hidden Creek golf course. Just minutes to the sugar white sands of Navarre Beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Open floor plan with 14' vaulted ceilings, custom cabinets with granite counters and work island in kitchen. 18'' designer porcelain tile in living areas and upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Built in wood bookcases. Upgraded ceiling fans, laundry room with deep tub, whirlpool tub and separate shower in master bath, brushed stainless faucets, huge master walk-in closet with extra shelving, and much more, super efficient floor plan.