6612 Bluefish Road

This beautiful all brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home allows for use of all the prestigious Holley By the Sea amenities. The home has a grand entrance with a front office/study and opens to a spacious living area. Home boasts a huge open kitchen with hop up bar, eat in area, large pantry, deep sinks, stainless appliances, smooth cook top stove, center island and cabinets galore. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Along with his and hers walk in closets. Ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all wet areas. Large back patio and privacy fenced back yard.**Lawn service is included in the monthly rental amount.