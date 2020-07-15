All apartments in Navarre
Location

6612 Bluefish Road, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3013 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful all brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home allows for use of all the prestigious Holley By the Sea amenities. The home has a grand entrance with a front office/study and opens to a spacious living area. Home boasts a huge open kitchen with hop up bar, eat in area, large pantry, deep sinks, stainless appliances, smooth cook top stove, center island and cabinets galore. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Along with his and hers walk in closets. Ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all wet areas. Large back patio and privacy fenced back yard.**Lawn service is included in the monthly rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

