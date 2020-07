Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE COTTAGES OF EAST RIVER. JUST MINUTES FROM THE YMCA, SHOPPING, NYSA, WHITE SANDY BEACHES AND HURLBURT FIELD. THIS HOME OFFERS A SPLIT PLAN, A 2 CAR GARAGE,FENCED BACK YARD, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CROWN MOLDING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FLOOR PLAN IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. PETS ALLOWED WITH RESTRICTIONS, NO CATS!!