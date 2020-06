Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great floor plan! Located in a very quiet neighborhood off 399. This home features brand new paint and brand new carpet throughout! Fenced in yard.--NO PETS--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.*A $25 administration fee will be charged at move-in