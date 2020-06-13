15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Naples, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Vineyards
47 Units Available
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1486 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Bermuda Island in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Golden Gate
9 Units Available
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Results within 1 mile of Naples

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Alhambra CIR
1223 North Alhambra Circle, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! This 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit, CORNER LOT, w/ carport is located just minutes from some of Naples' best destinations; Lowdermilk Beach/Park, Coastland Center Mall, Downtown, Tin City, Mercato Shops/Nightlife,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1760 Smugglers Cove, Apt. B
1760 Smugglers Cove, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Terrific 1 BR/1 BA with a great location in Oyster Bay in Royal Harbor. Well maintained duplex with easy access to downtown Naples.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
200 Forest Lakes BLVD
200 Forest Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
638 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Now available turnkey furnished 3rd floor 1bedroom / 1 bathroom Condo in Turtle Lake. Enjoy the sunset from your screened balcony. Only 2 miles to our Naples beaches and shopping is in walking distance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3325 Airport Pulling RD N
3325 Airport Pulling Road, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
778 sqft
Terrific location 1st floor unit 2 bedroom 1 bath completely furnished and turnkey. This home has it all granite counter tops park view close to pool and common state of art laundry facility on site.
Results within 5 miles of Naples

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8225 Ibis Club DR
8225 Ibis Club Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual rental available at Ibis Club located off of Radio Road and Davis Blvd. This ground floor unit offers carpeting throughout with tile in kitchen and bath and is located on the lake side with view of lake. Walking distance to clubhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1265 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1265 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Well kept first floor condo in a gated community close to shopping and restaurants. The Enclave at Naples offers pool, spa, pool table, tennis courts, gym and much much more!!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pelican Marsh
1 Unit Available
4670 Saint Croix LN
4670 Saint Croix Ln, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
700 sqft
Lowest priced condo in beautiful St Croix. Pool, gym, clubhouse, and close to our pristine beaches, Mercato, and I75.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7280 Coventry CT
7280 Coventry Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1146 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 30, 2020 IS THIS TURNKEY FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM AND TWO BATH CONDO ON GOLF COURSE AND IN A BUILDING WITH AN ELEVATOR. COUNTRYSIDE HAS A NEWLY REMODELED GOLF COURSE AND CLUBHOUSE AND IS A WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE.
Results within 10 miles of Naples

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8617 River Homes LN
8617 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs! 1 bedroom, 1 bath 699sqft. first floor in condo in the gated community of The Sanctuary in Imperial River.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heitmans
1 Unit Available
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207
8687 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
644 sqft
8687 River Homes Ln. #4207 Available 07/16/20 SANCTUARY-IMPERIAL RIVER 1 BED/1 BATH - Spacious one bedroom, one bath within a gated community with loads of amenitIes. Bright Second floor unit with screened lanai and western exposure .

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonita Shores
1 Unit Available
27682 Imperial River Rd Upstairs
27682 Imperial River Road, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
919 sqft
Affordable 1 Bed 1 Bath condo Mango creek - This 2nd floor 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Bonita Springs. With a Great location tenants of this home would be less than 10 minutes from Bonita public beach and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10632 Woods CIR
10632 Woods Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10632 Woods CIR in Bonita Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Naples Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Naples Rent Report. Naples rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Naples rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Naples rents declined significantly over the past month

Naples rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Naples stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,456 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Naples' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Naples over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Naples to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Naples

    As rents have fallen moderately in Naples, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Naples is less affordable for renters.

    • Naples' median two-bedroom rent of $1,456 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Naples.
    • While rents in Naples fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Naples than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Naples is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

