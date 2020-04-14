All apartments in Naples Park
700 95th AVE N
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:27 PM

700 95th AVE N

700 95th Avenue North · (239) 449-1000
Location

700 95th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2668 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
*Bonus* $500 Move in special with approved annual lease starting on or before May, 31st 2020.
ANNUAL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM **1 MILE FROM BEACH
Spacious renovated single-family home in Naples Park. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, glass backsplash and pantry. Large master suite with walk-in closet and renovated master bath, which includes dual sinks, glass tile and three-shower-head walk-in shower. A large enclosed lanai offers a great view on three sides, including a deck for sunning.
On the north side of the house are two guest bedrooms, guest bath. North Naples offers Vanderbilt Beach, Delnor Wiggins Beach, Mercato shopping and The Pavilion, which includes movies and dining, a nearby Publix and Whole Foods for groceries, The Pelican Bay public tennis courts, Vanderbilt Beach Public Library and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 95th AVE N have any available units?
700 95th AVE N has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 95th AVE N have?
Some of 700 95th AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 95th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
700 95th AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 95th AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 700 95th AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 700 95th AVE N offer parking?
No, 700 95th AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 700 95th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 95th AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 95th AVE N have a pool?
No, 700 95th AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 700 95th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 700 95th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 700 95th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 95th AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 95th AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 95th AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
