700 95th AVE N

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

*Bonus* $500 Move in special with approved annual lease starting on or before May, 31st 2020.

ANNUAL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM **1 MILE FROM BEACH

Spacious renovated single-family home in Naples Park. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, glass backsplash and pantry. Large master suite with walk-in closet and renovated master bath, which includes dual sinks, glass tile and three-shower-head walk-in shower. A large enclosed lanai offers a great view on three sides, including a deck for sunning.

On the north side of the house are two guest bedrooms, guest bath. North Naples offers Vanderbilt Beach, Delnor Wiggins Beach, Mercato shopping and The Pavilion, which includes movies and dining, a nearby Publix and Whole Foods for groceries, The Pelican Bay public tennis courts, Vanderbilt Beach Public Library and more!