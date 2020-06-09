616 104Th AVE

Amenities

SAND DOLLAR COTTAGE - 3 bedroom+den, 2 bath home in a fabulous location. Tile throughout, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer furnishings, electronics, accessories and bedding. Beautiful yard with POOL surrounded by lush tropical landscaping.Tennis, racquetball and basketball courts are just a short walk away at Pelican Bay Community Park as are nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. A short drive up the street expands your social options exponentially with even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops. All of this enhanced by the natural backdrop of Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor Wiggins State Park.