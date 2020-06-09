All apartments in Naples Park
Find more places like 616 104Th AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples Park, FL
/
616 104Th AVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

616 104Th AVE

616 104th Avenue North · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

616 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
media room
tennis court
SAND DOLLAR COTTAGE - 3 bedroom+den, 2 bath home in a fabulous location. Tile throughout, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer furnishings, electronics, accessories and bedding. Beautiful yard with POOL surrounded by lush tropical landscaping.Tennis, racquetball and basketball courts are just a short walk away at Pelican Bay Community Park as are nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. A short drive up the street expands your social options exponentially with even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops. All of this enhanced by the natural backdrop of Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor Wiggins State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 104Th AVE have any available units?
616 104Th AVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 104Th AVE have?
Some of 616 104Th AVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 104Th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
616 104Th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 104Th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 616 104Th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 616 104Th AVE offer parking?
No, 616 104Th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 616 104Th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 104Th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 104Th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 616 104Th AVE has a pool.
Does 616 104Th AVE have accessible units?
No, 616 104Th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 616 104Th AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 104Th AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 104Th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 104Th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 616 104Th AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Naples Park 2 BedroomsNaples Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Naples Park 3 BedroomsNaples Park Apartments with Parking
Naples Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
Three Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity