Naples Park, FL
547 91ST AVE N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 AM

547 91ST AVE N

547 91st Avenue North · (239) 353-2879
Location

547 91st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location! WALK TO BEACH from this perfect vacation retreat on the 500 block in Naples Park on 91st. You cant get any closer to the beach than this in Naples Park!! Available IMMEDIATELY through October 23rd. It is a very spacious 2 bedroom, plus den, plus huge bonus room with bed! So it can be used as a 3 bedroom plus den. Close to beach, restaurants, shopping, Ritz Carlton etc. The huge family room closes off and has a twin bed and a trundle. Enjoy the nice large private backyard.One of Naples Parks best values and Pets welcome. Rent by the month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 91ST AVE N have any available units?
547 91ST AVE N has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 547 91ST AVE N have?
Some of 547 91ST AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 91ST AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
547 91ST AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 91ST AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 91ST AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 547 91ST AVE N offer parking?
No, 547 91ST AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 547 91ST AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 91ST AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 91ST AVE N have a pool?
No, 547 91ST AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 547 91ST AVE N have accessible units?
No, 547 91ST AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 547 91ST AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 91ST AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 547 91ST AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 91ST AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
