547 91ST AVE N

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location! WALK TO BEACH from this perfect vacation retreat on the 500 block in Naples Park on 91st. You cant get any closer to the beach than this in Naples Park!! Available IMMEDIATELY through October 23rd. It is a very spacious 2 bedroom, plus den, plus huge bonus room with bed! So it can be used as a 3 bedroom plus den. Close to beach, restaurants, shopping, Ritz Carlton etc. The huge family room closes off and has a twin bed and a trundle. Enjoy the nice large private backyard.One of Naples Parks best values and Pets welcome. Rent by the month!