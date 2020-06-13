Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Miramar Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
16 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
329 L'Atrium Circle
329 L'atrium Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1950 sqft
Property is listed for sale and seller will also finance for three years :-) see MLS number 828661

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
308 N Holiday Road
308 North Holiday Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1622 sqft
Almost new tenant backed out and ready for you to call this home. Great home that is only 7 years young. Granite in all the bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, seamless glass shower finished off with amazing tile features.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
72 Vantage Point
72 Vantage Pt, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
236 Carson Oaks Lane
236 Carson Oaks Ln, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2276 sqft
This Florida Cottage is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Carson Oaks, off Mack Bayou Rd. The first floor offers a beautiful kitchen with GE Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer wood cabinetry.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
75 Alex Court
75 Alex Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1468 sqft
Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
129 Long Lake Drive
129 Long Lake Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1603 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on the lake! All ceramic tile in living areas, great open floor plan. This home is in the heart of Destin/Miramar Beach close to shopping, beach and restaurants.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Secret Harbor Drive
115 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
115 Secret Harbor Drive Available 06/22/20 Spacious Home In Miramar Beach with Deeded Beach Access - The beach is calling! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and plenty of flexible living space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Dominica Court
119 Dominica Court, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2599 sqft
4 bedroom, fenced yard, walking distance to the Bay - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home with tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Sandesin Ln
200 Sandestin Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Great renovated 2/2 top floor Point of View condo conveniently located next to Grand Blvd/Sandestin with community pool & fitness room - Enjoy the Emerald Coast beach lifestyle in your top floor condo at Point of View, a Sandestin community

1 of 26

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
62 Secret Harbor Drive
62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1653 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
13 Initial Lane
13 Initial Lane, Walton County, FL
Studio
$2,000
1638 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA/2CG home on big lot. Recent updates include paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. No Carpet. Big washer and dryer room with wash basin and room to iron! Bring your own washer and dryer. Fenced back yard for extra privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Loblolly Bay Drive
56 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1920 sqft
56 Loblolly Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Driftwood Estates - This gorgeous home features a split-bedroom, open floorpan with lots of flexible space.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4700 AMHURST CIR
4700 Amhurst Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1797 sqft
This adorable home located in Calusa Bay has 3 bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite full bathroom and walk-in closet, plus an extra half bath downstairs on the main level.

1 of 10

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
227 Inverrary Drive
227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
28 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,187
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1080 sqft
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
264 Diamond Cove
264 Diamond Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1756 sqft
3BR/2BA Town Home in the heart of Destin! Close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and military bases. Super nice property with plenty of room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
60 South Haven Circle
60 Southhaven Cir, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful town home off Highway 98 next to the Shoppes of South Haven. Immaculate end unit just steps to the community pool featuring 3/3 town home with 1 car garage. Beautifully maintained and spacious with covered back porch area for sunsets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Miramar Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miramar Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

