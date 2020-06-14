Apartment List
/
FL
/
miramar beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Miramar Beach, FL with garage

Miramar Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
329 L'Atrium Circle
329 L'atrium Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1950 sqft
Property is listed for sale and seller will also finance for three years :-) see MLS number 828661

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
308 N Holiday Road
308 North Holiday Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1622 sqft
Almost new tenant backed out and ready for you to call this home. Great home that is only 7 years young. Granite in all the bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, seamless glass shower finished off with amazing tile features.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
75 Alex Court
75 Alex Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1468 sqft
Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
756 Forest Shore Drive
756 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
129 Long Lake Drive
129 Long Lake Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1603 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on the lake! All ceramic tile in living areas, great open floor plan. This home is in the heart of Destin/Miramar Beach close to shopping, beach and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
745-B Bayshore Drive
745 Bayshore Dr, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
475 sqft
If you are looking for a private residence located in a residential neighborhood and not an apartment complex, this is the place. This is a garage apartment separate and detached from the main house.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Secret Harbor Drive
115 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
115 Secret Harbor Drive Available 06/22/20 Spacious Home In Miramar Beach with Deeded Beach Access - The beach is calling! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and plenty of flexible living space.

1 of 26

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
62 Secret Harbor Drive
62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1653 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56 Loblolly Bay Drive
56 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1920 sqft
56 Loblolly Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Driftwood Estates - This gorgeous home features a split-bedroom, open floorpan with lots of flexible space.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,212
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
29 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
149 White Heron Drive
149 White Heron Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1694 sqft
Spacious updated house along 30a. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and farm sink. Large fenced in backyard has been re-sodded with new irrigation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
72 Talon Court
72 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Talon Court in Walton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
264 Diamond Cove
264 Diamond Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1756 sqft
3BR/2BA Town Home in the heart of Destin! Close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and military bases. Super nice property with plenty of room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
60 South Haven Circle
60 Southhaven Cir, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful town home off Highway 98 next to the Shoppes of South Haven. Immaculate end unit just steps to the community pool featuring 3/3 town home with 1 car garage. Beautifully maintained and spacious with covered back porch area for sunsets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
115 HATTON Court
115 Halton Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful, single-level home w/TWO-car garage in wonderful community. Located in the heart of SRB, this home is available the 1st week of July. This lovely home has 3br, 2bth w/a (2) car garage. Split open floor plan w/central kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30 Corte Pino
30 Corte Pino, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1856 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just 3 miles from the beautiful beaches of 30-A. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a large walk-in closet and full, private bath. Bedrooms and upstairs area are carpeted, the rest is tile.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
The Palms of Destin
4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire ****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Miramar Beach, FL

Miramar Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Miramar Beach 1 BedroomsMiramar Beach 2 BedroomsMiramar Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiramar Beach 3 BedroomsMiramar Beach Apartments with Balcony
Miramar Beach Apartments with GarageMiramar Beach Apartments with GymMiramar Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiramar Beach Apartments with Parking
Miramar Beach Apartments with PoolMiramar Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMiramar Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiramar Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLFort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Parker, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLSpringfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College