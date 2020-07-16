9600 Grand Sandestin Boulevard

Amenities

This beautifully furnished one bedroom condo is on the first floor with 2 full baths, living room, full size kitchen and den. It has a patio that is on the ground level with easy access to the lawn and pool area. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups. This is in addition to any amenities specific to this property's neighborhood and is an exclusive offering with this listing.