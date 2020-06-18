All apartments in Miramar Beach
745-B Bayshore Drive
745-B Bayshore Drive

745 Bayshore Dr · (850) 830-7253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

745 Bayshore Dr, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
If you are looking for a private residence located in a residential neighborhood and not an apartment complex, this is the place. This is a garage apartment separate and detached from the main house. The apartment is above the garage with an oversize laundry room and living room downstairs. The apartment is a studio design with an island bar in the kitchen and space for a small table with chairs. The bedroom area accommodates a king size bed with room to use the closet. The laundry room has room for storage and has a new washer and dryer. This is a single occupancy dwelling with one parking space on driveway and no street parking allowed. ALL INCLUSIVE! ELECTRIC, CABLE, WIFI, WATER/SEWER, TRASH, LAWN CARE and PEST CONTROL are INCLUDED in rental price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745-B Bayshore Drive have any available units?
745-B Bayshore Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745-B Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 745-B Bayshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745-B Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
745-B Bayshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745-B Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 745-B Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 745-B Bayshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 745-B Bayshore Drive does offer parking.
Does 745-B Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745-B Bayshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745-B Bayshore Drive have a pool?
No, 745-B Bayshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 745-B Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 745-B Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 745-B Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745-B Bayshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 745-B Bayshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 745-B Bayshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
