745-B Bayshore Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

If you are looking for a private residence located in a residential neighborhood and not an apartment complex, this is the place. This is a garage apartment separate and detached from the main house. The apartment is above the garage with an oversize laundry room and living room downstairs. The apartment is a studio design with an island bar in the kitchen and space for a small table with chairs. The bedroom area accommodates a king size bed with room to use the closet. The laundry room has room for storage and has a new washer and dryer. This is a single occupancy dwelling with one parking space on driveway and no street parking allowed. ALL INCLUSIVE! ELECTRIC, CABLE, WIFI, WATER/SEWER, TRASH, LAWN CARE and PEST CONTROL are INCLUDED in rental price!