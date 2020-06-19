236 Carson Oaks Lane

Amenities

This Florida Cottage is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Carson Oaks, off Mack Bayou Rd. The first floor offers a beautiful kitchen with GE Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer wood cabinetry. Open concept layout looks into the combined dining/living area with a built in banquette including seating for 4 and extra storage. There is a covered screened in patio off living room for enjoying the fresh air! Master bedroom and bath with spacious walk in closet, a laundry room and small bonus/office space round out the first floor. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms with 3 windows each providing fantastic lighting, and 2 full baths. In addition, a large bonus room between the two gives plenty of extra living space. Community Pool in close walking distance.