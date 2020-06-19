All apartments in Miramar Beach
Find more places like 236 Carson Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar Beach, FL
/
236 Carson Oaks Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

236 Carson Oaks Lane

236 Carson Oaks Ln · (850) 685-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miramar Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

236 Carson Oaks Ln, Miramar Beach, FL 32459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This Florida Cottage is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Carson Oaks, off Mack Bayou Rd. The first floor offers a beautiful kitchen with GE Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer wood cabinetry. Open concept layout looks into the combined dining/living area with a built in banquette including seating for 4 and extra storage. There is a covered screened in patio off living room for enjoying the fresh air! Master bedroom and bath with spacious walk in closet, a laundry room and small bonus/office space round out the first floor. The second floor includes 2 bedrooms with 3 windows each providing fantastic lighting, and 2 full baths. In addition, a large bonus room between the two gives plenty of extra living space. Community Pool in close walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have any available units?
236 Carson Oaks Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have?
Some of 236 Carson Oaks Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Carson Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
236 Carson Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Carson Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 236 Carson Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 236 Carson Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Carson Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 236 Carson Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 236 Carson Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Carson Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Carson Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Carson Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 236 Carson Oaks Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459

Similar Pages

Miramar Beach 1 BedroomsMiramar Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Beach Apartments with BalconyMiramar Beach Apartments with Gym
Miramar Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLFort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Parker, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLSpringfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity