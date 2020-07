Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

One bedroom, one bath apartment unit close to shopping and Whiting Field. Unit includes water/sewer, trash & pest control. Fresh paint less than a year ago, upgraded flooring and bathroom. This unit wont last long so call us for more information. **- All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee - more information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp. **

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.