Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8331 Balgowan Rd
8331 Balgowan Road, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely update 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome on Lake Sandra with bonus upstairs den. Beautiful lake views. Corner villa with extra parking and 2 outdoor storage rooms.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8820 NW 155th Ter
8820 NW 155th Ter, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
16620 NW 72nd Ct
16620 Northwest 72nd Court, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NICE CORNER 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATHROOMS AT MIAMI LAKES. OPEN KITCHEN, FAMILY, PATIO. AMPLE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUN W/SEPARATE SHOWER. 2 PARKING SPACES AT FRONT, WASHER & DRYER IN THE PROPERTY.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Lakes
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
195 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,553
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1280 sqft
In the Joella Good Elementary School district and close to shopping and entertainment. Controlled community access, fitness center, swimming pool with deck and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
535 W 79th Pl
535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2860 W 80 ST
2860 West 80th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
FIRST FLOOR TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. PATIO ON THE BACK AND NICE LAYOUT , WAsher and Dryer inside the unit Small pet ok EASY TO SHOW TENANT OCCUPIED. 2 cars assigned parking . Additional should use street parking .

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Moors
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3210 sqft
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3501 W 86th Ter
3501 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4beds/3.5 baths , 2 story, one bed on the first floor, 2 car garage , SS appliances , fenced, lake view.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
7235 Northwest 179th Street
7235 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
883 sqft
7235 Northwest 179th Street Apt #206, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/02/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7562 NW 176th Ter
7562 Northwest 176th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7070 NW 177th St
7070 Northwest 177th Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect Townhouse in Shoma Homes of Country Club for Rent! 3 Beds / 2 Baths. Tile and wood flooring. Open kitchen layout with custom cabinetry. Quartz countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
606 West 81st Street - 1, Unit 222
606 West 81st Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Nice location, close to main highways, schools, restaurants, department stores, shopping centers and more. Pet friendly community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Moors
17034 NW 66th Ct
17034 Northwest 66th Court, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Dream 3/2 villa in The Moors!! Soon to be all renovated. Comfortable size, great layout, high ceilings in social areas, big master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 fantastic patios, good size storage room.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3518 W 86th Ter
3518 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
NEWER ONE-STORY HOME IN LENNAR’S MODERN BELLAGIO SUB. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS, LIVING/DINING, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM ARE PERFECT FOR A FAMILY. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, QUALITY APPLIANCES. CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND GYM.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3385 W 91st Ter
3385 West 91st Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Townhouse for Rent in Hialeah, in the desired community Aragon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, private patio, no neighbors in the back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9669 SW 137TH ST
9669 Northwest 137th Street, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath doublewide recently set up on 1 1/2 acres in the country. $850 first month's rent plus $1050 security deposit and 1 year lease with pre approved rental application.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
City Guide for Miami Lakes, FL

Situated in scenic suburban Miami, Miami Lakes plays host to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere. Looking to reel in the apartment of your dreams? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve patched together and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Miami Lakes rental in less time than it takes for an alligator to digest an unsuspecting tourist!

Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

One and two bedroom apartments, townhouses, and condos in Miami Lakes generally rent for about $900, with spacious luxury rentals costing about $1,700. In other words, you’ll find renting options galore in this sunny little city. Need a pet-friendly rental in Miami Lakes? Not a problem. How about an apartment with some seriously scenic views? Check. Looking for a rental in Miami Lakes that comes equipped with a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, patio, and walk-in closets? Again, we’ve got you covered. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, a couple forms of I.D., and a list of previous digs when you’re ready to sign a leasing application. Also, feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you; most properties in Miami Lakes have vacancies year-round and waiting lists are extremely rare.

A mostly peaceful little city that boasts some of the Miami area’s most modern rentals, the Lakes is a perfect stomping ground. Factor in a booming local economy and a close proximity to the party capital of the world, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel like you’re living the good life in Miami Lakes!

Happy hunting and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Miami Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

