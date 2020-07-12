148 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with parking
1 of 42
1 of 65
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 41
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 45
Situated in scenic suburban Miami, Miami Lakes plays host to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere. Looking to reel in the apartment of your dreams? Then start perusing the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve patched together and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Miami Lakes rental in less time than it takes for an alligator to digest an unsuspecting tourist!
Having trouble with Craigslist Miami Lakes? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
One and two bedroom apartments, townhouses, and condos in Miami Lakes generally rent for about $900, with spacious luxury rentals costing about $1,700. In other words, you’ll find renting options galore in this sunny little city. Need a pet-friendly rental in Miami Lakes? Not a problem. How about an apartment with some seriously scenic views? Check. Looking for a rental in Miami Lakes that comes equipped with a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, patio, and walk-in closets? Again, we’ve got you covered. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, a couple forms of I.D., and a list of previous digs when you’re ready to sign a leasing application. Also, feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which rental is best for you; most properties in Miami Lakes have vacancies year-round and waiting lists are extremely rare.
A mostly peaceful little city that boasts some of the Miami area’s most modern rentals, the Lakes is a perfect stomping ground. Factor in a booming local economy and a close proximity to the party capital of the world, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel like you’re living the good life in Miami Lakes!
Happy hunting and best of luck! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.