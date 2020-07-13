Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami gardens
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

19 Apartments under $900 for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Gardens

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Gardens

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Little River
1401 NW 81st St
1401 Northwest 81st Street, West Little River, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
Clean , neat and cozy studio in Little River , ready and waiting for occupancy , Unit is tiled throughout , and freshly painted inside and out , also has wall a/c unit , refrigerator , electric range and ceiling fan .

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Gardens
9669 SW 137TH ST
9669 Northwest 137th Street, Hialeah Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath doublewide recently set up on 1 1/2 acres in the country. $850 first month's rent plus $1050 security deposit and 1 year lease with pre approved rental application.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra Heights
230 NW 140th St
230 Northwest 140th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
$900
Beautiful Suite on a safe North Miami neighborhood, East of i-95. Fully furnished just bring your cloth and a toothbrush, private entrance, hurricane impact window. Water, electricity, and internet included. Mini-fridge and microwave.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home
Results within 10 miles of Miami Gardens

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19940 NW 10 SREET
19940 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
ROOM FOR RENT IN A HOME - Property Id: 93143 FABULOUS room for rent in West Pembroke Pines and 186th Ave. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the second floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home. Entrance through the main door.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Flagami
111 NW 58th Ave
111 Northwest 58th Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency unit behind main house. Independent entrance with a propane stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Washer and dryer on the premises. Rent includes water, electric, and wifi.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
6743 NW 2nd Ct
6743 Northwest 2nd Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Large Studio totally remodeled with separate bedroom with parking space in a gated building. Comfortable ready to live Excellent condition 2 adults max occupancy. Move in first + 2 months security deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
40 NW 34th Ter
40 Northwest 34th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMPECCABLE 1 BEDS 1 BAHT LIKE NEW, READY TO MOVE IN. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, STEPS FROM WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AA ARENA, BRICKELL, SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS AND DESIGN DISTRICT. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
279 SW 9th St
279 Southwest 9th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$800
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
000 NW 69th St
000 Northwest 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$899
Amazing Studio Fully Remodeled & Ready to Move-in!! Near booming Little River/ Little Haiti. This property is located 10 minutes away from Design District, Midtown area, and Nearby Expressways & Shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Little Havana
1563 SW 2nd St - 11
1563 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
Corner unit on a third floor. Pleanty of natural light. Sorry, no elevator in building. No pet friendly. Wall a/c unit. Maximum occupancy 2 adults one infant. Only approved internet and cable provider are comcast and AT&T.

July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased slightly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Gardens over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Gardens, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,457 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Gardens' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Gardens 1 BedroomsMiami Gardens 2 BedroomsMiami Gardens 3 BedroomsMiami Gardens Apartments under $1,000Miami Gardens Apartments under $1,100Miami Gardens Apartments under $900
    Miami Gardens Apartments with BalconyMiami Gardens Apartments with GarageMiami Gardens Apartments with GymMiami Gardens Apartments with ParkingMiami Gardens Apartments with PoolMiami Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Miami Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Gardens Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Gardens Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
    Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL
    Kendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Walden
    Golden Glades

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
    Nova Southeastern University