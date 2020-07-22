Apartment List
/
FL
/
memphis
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

249 Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Memphis means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Memphis
4810 1ST AVENUE E
4810 1st Avenue East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1773 sqft
Light, bright and open 2 Bedroom villa plus office! End unit in a small gated community just minutes to ST. Pete. Great room plan with tile floor, dining area with trey ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry and foyer entry.
Results within 1 mile of Memphis

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ellenton
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
63 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
49 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
9 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,031
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34 PM
Contact for Availability
Samoset
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105
4410 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1106 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 Available 08/05/20 LARGE ONE BEDROOM/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS! MOVE IN READY! - This extra spacious one bedroom/2 bath condo is located within Fairways at Pinebrook with terrific golf course views! This first

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
2221 Tally Breeze Way
2221 Tally Breeze Way, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK COMMUNITY! - This gorgeous unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Samoset
390 301 Blvd W. 6C
390 301 Blvd W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1047 sqft
55+ SENIOR RETIREMENT GATED COMMUNITY - 2/1 VILLA IN BRADENTON - Come home to this renovated and up graded, ground floor villa in a socially active, gated, 55+ community in convenient location in Bradenton.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Park
2603 River Preserve Ct
2603 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1 sqft
Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bradenton
808 3rd Ave W Ste 205
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 3rd Ave W Ste 205 in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3925 Park Willow Ave
3925 Park Willow Avenue, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Don't wait! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home will go quickly! With over 1,800 sq ft, this beautifully designed open floor plan offers distinctive living and dining areas while creating an ideal layout for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
5754 Amberly Drive
5754 Amberly Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1627 sqft
FULLY UPGRADED. Chock full of builder upgrades AS WELL as a ton of post-build upgrades the builder doesn't even offer!! Home is practically new. Only 1 year old. NO CCDs!! Gate community with community Pool.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
6106 65th Court East
6106 65th Court East, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
1593 sqft
Mostly updated 4-bedroom 2 bath pool home in the Fresh Meadows Community. Tile floor throughout the entire home. Updated kitchen and baths. The Kitchen boast granite counter tops, kitchen island, and is open to the main living are of the home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
910 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
910 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1151 sqft
Do you want a water view from your couch, kitchen, and dining room? Do you want to watch boats cruise down Manatee river as you relax on your screened porch? You are going to want to check out this elevator building, 4th floor, brand new, end unit

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
2623 River Preserve Court
2623 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
You will love this corner unit located upstairs in the community of River Preserve. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very spacious, with loads of windows allowing for natural light to stream through the unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Memphis, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Memphis means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Memphis could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMemphis 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMemphis 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMemphis 3 Bedroom Apartments
Memphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments with BalconiesMemphis Apartments with GaragesMemphis Apartments with Gyms
Memphis Apartments with ParkingMemphis Apartments with PoolsMemphis Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLEnglewood, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FL
Oldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg