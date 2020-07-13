Apartment List
/
FL
/
memphis
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:57 AM

235 Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Memphis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1312 22nd St E
1312 22nd Street East, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1477 sqft
This 3-bedroom single family home in Palmetto Estates is a must see! At over 1400 sq ft, this spacious floor plan features: vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, Granite

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
728 20th Lane East, BUILDING 9
728 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 20th Lane East, BUILDING 9 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Memphis
4810 1ST AVENUE E
4810 1st Avenue East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1773 sqft
Light, bright and open 2 Bedroom villa plus office! End unit in a small gated community just minutes to ST. Pete. Great room plan with tile floor, dining area with trey ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry and foyer entry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
655 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
651 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
651 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Water sewer and trash included in rent!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
630 20th Lane East, BUILDING 2
630 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Lovely end unit neighboring a courtyard. Perfect for kids. New upgraded LED lights keep energy bills down. Laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
602 20th Lane East, BUILDING 1
602 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This end unit now features granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and microwave. LED lighting provides bright lights that are easy on the eyes and wallet. No backyard neighbors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
731 20th Lane East, BUILDING 8
731 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Updated led lighting. Save money on power bills. Brand new cabinets and counter tops. Dishwasher and disposal. Freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Memphis

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5700 BAYSHORE ROAD
5700 Bayshore Road, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
Enjoy Florida resort style living in this furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Country Lakes. This mobile home includes spacious rooms, covered patio, screened porch and carport.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ellenton
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
56 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
63 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Contact for Availability
Samoset
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3014 N Norwich Drive
3014 Norwich Dr W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,060 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3925 Park Willow Ave
3925 Park Willow Avenue, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Don't wait! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home will go quickly! With over 1,800 sq ft, this beautifully designed open floor plan offers distinctive living and dining areas while creating an ideal layout for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Memphis, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Memphis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMemphis 3 Bedrooms
Memphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments with BalconyMemphis Apartments with GarageMemphis Apartments with Gym
Memphis Apartments with ParkingMemphis Apartments with PoolMemphis Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg