/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
131 Apartments for rent in Melbourne Beach, FL with pool
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The River Colony West
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The River Colony West
609 Mango Drive
609 Mango Drive, Melbourne Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
LOVELY, UNIQUE, LARGE POOL HOME IN DESIRABLE MELBOURNE BEACH! POOL AND LAWN CARE SERVICE INCLUDED! 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, SCREENED IN PATIO, BIG POOL AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF AND SOME OF THE APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne Beach
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Eighth Avenue
1 8th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2061 sqft
Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views..
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
318 Norwich Lane, #B-18
318 Norwich Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* SALES PRICE REDUCED! HOME IS ALSO BEING OFFERED TO RENT! Brand new home located at The Waters in Melbourne Beach, Florida! Live in luxury and enjoy everything The Waters has to
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
17 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
19 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2296 Venetia Place
2296 Venetia Place, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2287 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled very large 2 story townhouse, just steps to the beach, restaurants and shopping. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage. New carpet throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
223 San Paulo Circle
223 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Unit on second floor. Laminate flooring was put last year. Very convenient location, close to shopping mall, schools, restaurants. Community has pool, tennis courts and laundry facility.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1556 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views from this 2 bedroom, one and half bath corner unit on the top floor. Long term rental at 2,100 a month and owner will consider short term at a higher rate per month.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3522 D Avinci Way
3522 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Village apartment complex right next to FIT. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
Similar Pages
Melbourne Beach 2 BedroomsMelbourne Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMelbourne Beach 3 BedroomsMelbourne Beach Apartments with Balcony
Melbourne Beach Apartments with GarageMelbourne Beach Apartments with ParkingMelbourne Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLMerritt Island, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMicco, FLViera East, FLCocoa Beach, FL