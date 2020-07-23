38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melbourne Beach, FL

AL
1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Ocean Ave #104
419 Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
614 sqft
419 Ocean Ave #104 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5971371)
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne Beach

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
1011 S Miramar Ave 3
1011 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
662 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/15/20 Ocean View! Remodeled Furnished1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 26115 Beautiful Indialantic Condo!! Awesome Location across from the beach Furnished 1 Bedroom Granite Counter Tops Everything Brand New! Stainless Apliances

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne Beach
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you in-person! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
13 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
723 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$956
664 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
18 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
605 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
5 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 05:14 PM
$
24 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian River Bluff
20 E Avenue B Avenue
20 East Avenue B, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Quiet 1 bedroom with 1 bath on ground floor. Water is included in rent. Coin laundry available on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4018 Overlook Drive
4018 Overlook Drive, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome across from the Indian River off US1. Upgraded vinyl ''wood look'' flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor.
Results within 10 miles of Melbourne Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
732 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
28 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$951
700 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
650 sqft
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
876 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
660 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
593 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
$
246 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
$
10 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
2 Units Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
23 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
794 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Melbourne Beach, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Melbourne Beach offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Melbourne Beach, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

