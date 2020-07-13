/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
399 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL with pool
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4210 Steamboat BEND
4210 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Opportunity to rent in a fabulous established active community called the Landings. Offering pickle ball, bocce, 13 har-tru tennis courts, 18 executive golf course and 192 slip marina with boat rental capabilities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4586 Trawler CT
4586 Trawler Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9055 Colby DR
9055 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Wanting to secure your COVID getaway? In transition with your move? Waiting for a home to be built? Perhaps getting a divorce? Or just enjoying life...Completely turnkey furnished ready for an annual, season or off season rental.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9435 Sunset Harbor LN
9435 Sunset Harbor Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. 1st floor spacious corner condo. Offering spacious split bedrooms. Condo has eat-in kitchen and lovely dining area to entertain.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
5959 Winkler RD
5959 Winkler Road, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1117 sqft
You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4417 Spanker CT
4417 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. JAN still available! Updated 2/2 corner condo with lake and pool/cabana views. This condo is conveniently located to clubhouse, bocce,fitness, pickelball and tennis, lap pool.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4612 Flagship DR
4612 Flagship Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT
10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2536 sqft
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
818 Cal Cove DR
818 Cal Cove Drive, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4841 Springline DR
4841 Springline Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
FOR ANNUAL RENTAL: Enlarged & spacious END-UNIT unfurnished townhouse w/beautiful Harbortown canal view, just a few steps from the marina. 2700 sqft includes 3 BR + den/loft w/huge master suite and gorgeous new bath on upper level.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
8 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
11090 Harbour Yacht CT
11090 Harbour Yacht Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11090 Harbour Yacht CT in Iona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15011 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15011 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the gated community of Tortuga. This second floor condo has vaulted ceilings, Open Concept - Large Great Room.
Similar Pages
McGregor 1 BedroomsMcGregor 2 BedroomsMcGregor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcGregor 3 BedroomsMcGregor Apartments with Balcony
McGregor Apartments with GarageMcGregor Apartments with GymMcGregor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcGregor Apartments with ParkingMcGregor Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FL