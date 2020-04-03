All apartments in Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

4256 Pine Island RD NW

4256 Pine Island Road Northwest · (239) 292-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL 33993

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Short Term Vacation Rental Only

Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6. Whether your looking to escape the snow or have a family fishing trip in the richest fishing area in South Florida this is it!! While you are enjoying your stay, you will certainly love the convenient location and the stunning 10+ mile views down the Matlacha aquatic preserve. This home is frequented by dolphins, manatee, and snook, snapper, redfish, tarpon so come prepared to soak up the views from the 1000+ sq ft deck with ~70ft peer.

20 amp battery tender plug available at dock
fresh water flush available at dock
dock usage free
max lift wet weight 9500 lbs
max lift beam with 9'8"
max lift draft 3ft

This property is available for nightly & weekly rental only. The nightly rate fluctuates with demand and is subject to change at anytime prior to booking.

Jetski and Kayak Rental available for additional daily rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW have any available units?
4256 Pine Island RD NW has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4256 Pine Island RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4256 Pine Island RD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 Pine Island RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4256 Pine Island RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores.
Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4256 Pine Island RD NW does offer parking.
Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 Pine Island RD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW have a pool?
No, 4256 Pine Island RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW have accessible units?
No, 4256 Pine Island RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 Pine Island RD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4256 Pine Island RD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4256 Pine Island RD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
