4256 Pine Island RD NW

Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6. Whether your looking to escape the snow or have a family fishing trip in the richest fishing area in South Florida this is it!! While you are enjoying your stay, you will certainly love the convenient location and the stunning 10+ mile views down the Matlacha aquatic preserve. This home is frequented by dolphins, manatee, and snook, snapper, redfish, tarpon so come prepared to soak up the views from the 1000+ sq ft deck with ~70ft peer.



20 amp battery tender plug available at dock

fresh water flush available at dock

dock usage free

max lift wet weight 9500 lbs

max lift beam with 9'8"

max lift draft 3ft



This property is available for nightly & weekly rental only. The nightly rate fluctuates with demand and is subject to change at anytime prior to booking.



Jetski and Kayak Rental available for additional daily rate.