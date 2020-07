Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAU RIVAGE - Location, Location, Location! This adorable 2/1 home in Jensen Beach has been completely painted inside and outside, new cabinets and granite counters, rejuvinized terrazzo floors, and much more! Won't last long at $1450. First, last and security deposit required to move in! Lawn care is included!



(RLNE4985601)