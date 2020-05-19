All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 316 SW Pinckney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, FL
/
316 SW Pinckney
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:31 AM

316 SW Pinckney

316 SW Pinckney St · (850) 933-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

316 SW Pinckney St, Madison, FL 32340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
internet access
Bustling with activity! Large office with huge conference room. It is a store front for retail or office use only. The space has a L-shaped, main entry area, one private office, large conference room and a kitchen with 2 bathrooms. Central heat & air, city gas for heat portion and electric for cooling portion, wired for phone & internet upfront, built in shelving, high ceilings, florescent lighting, was once the old Florida power & light office, an insurance office, real estate office, florist and t-shirt shop. Located in the hub of downtown across from Mexican restaurant, behind Norris Café and the street is lined with 100 year old oaks for fantastic shade in the summer. Available immediately! Add sales tax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 SW Pinckney have any available units?
316 SW Pinckney has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 SW Pinckney have?
Some of 316 SW Pinckney's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 SW Pinckney currently offering any rent specials?
316 SW Pinckney isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 SW Pinckney pet-friendly?
No, 316 SW Pinckney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 316 SW Pinckney offer parking?
Yes, 316 SW Pinckney does offer parking.
Does 316 SW Pinckney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 SW Pinckney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 SW Pinckney have a pool?
No, 316 SW Pinckney does not have a pool.
Does 316 SW Pinckney have accessible units?
No, 316 SW Pinckney does not have accessible units.
Does 316 SW Pinckney have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 SW Pinckney does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 SW Pinckney have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 SW Pinckney has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 316 SW Pinckney?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Lake City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity