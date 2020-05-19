316 SW Pinckney

Amenities

Bustling with activity! Large office with huge conference room. It is a store front for retail or office use only. The space has a L-shaped, main entry area, one private office, large conference room and a kitchen with 2 bathrooms. Central heat & air, city gas for heat portion and electric for cooling portion, wired for phone & internet upfront, built in shelving, high ceilings, florescent lighting, was once the old Florida power & light office, an insurance office, real estate office, florist and t-shirt shop. Located in the hub of downtown across from Mexican restaurant, behind Norris Café and the street is lined with 100 year old oaks for fantastic shade in the summer. Available immediately! Add sales tax!