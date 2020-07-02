7977 SW Sundown Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

No Pets! repeat NO PETS! this is a home within a large farm "family compound" with livestock and NO PETS are allowed plus the owner has allergies and may want to move in to the home one day and does not want hairs or dander caked inside the air conditioning duct work. Must qualify! Must have liability insurance prior to moving in which shall name owner as additional insured. 3/2 home, located 60 miles from Tallahassee, FL airport, 15 miles to Madison, FL, 25 miles to Super Walmart. Lawn care included but tenant is expected to take care of home as an "owner minded" occupant letting the owner know if anything needs to be done immediately. Home is located inside a "retired/elderly" family compound setting. Owner very conscientious about condition of home at all times. Owner may require criminal back ground check and credit check. One of a kind setting like something out of magazine. Call now for application. No showings without application submitted first. Washer and dryer included but tenant must agree to pay for any repairs if ever needed.