Madison County, FL
7977 SW Sundown Creek
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

7977 SW Sundown Creek

7977 SW Sundown Creek Rd · (850) 933-6363
Location

7977 SW Sundown Creek Rd, Madison County, FL 32331

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Pets! repeat NO PETS! this is a home within a large farm "family compound" with livestock and NO PETS are allowed plus the owner has allergies and may want to move in to the home one day and does not want hairs or dander caked inside the air conditioning duct work. Must qualify! Must have liability insurance prior to moving in which shall name owner as additional insured. 3/2 home, located 60 miles from Tallahassee, FL airport, 15 miles to Madison, FL, 25 miles to Super Walmart. Lawn care included but tenant is expected to take care of home as an "owner minded" occupant letting the owner know if anything needs to be done immediately. Home is located inside a "retired/elderly" family compound setting. Owner very conscientious about condition of home at all times. Owner may require criminal back ground check and credit check. One of a kind setting like something out of magazine. Call now for application. No showings without application submitted first. Washer and dryer included but tenant must agree to pay for any repairs if ever needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have any available units?
7977 SW Sundown Creek has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have?
Some of 7977 SW Sundown Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7977 SW Sundown Creek currently offering any rent specials?
7977 SW Sundown Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7977 SW Sundown Creek pet-friendly?
No, 7977 SW Sundown Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison County.
Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek offer parking?
No, 7977 SW Sundown Creek does not offer parking.
Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7977 SW Sundown Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have a pool?
No, 7977 SW Sundown Creek does not have a pool.
Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have accessible units?
No, 7977 SW Sundown Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7977 SW Sundown Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 7977 SW Sundown Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7977 SW Sundown Creek has units with air conditioning.
