pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
99 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Loughman, FL
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunridge Woods
520 Hanging Moss Rd
520 Hanging Moss Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1362 sqft
3 beds 2 baths single family home
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Oakmont
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
Providence
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Providence
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work.
Results within 5 miles of Loughman
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
50 Units Available
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
15 Units Available
Four Corners
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1382 sqft
Just a short trip to Walt Disney World, and Universal Theme Parks. Air conditioned units with ceiling fans. Residential community in a natural setting, featuring ponds and a Zen garden.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
123 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1470 sqft
LEASING CENTER NOW OPEN FOR TOURS! ASK US HOW TO LOCK IN RENT AS LOW AS $1785 PER MONTH AND APPLY FOR $0! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
87 Units Available
Happy Trails
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1292 sqft
Close to Route 27 and Double Eagle Drive. Beautiful apartment homes with plenty of storage, a modern kitchen, patio/balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features a pool, playground, coffee bar, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
113 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
27 Units Available
Celebration
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
25 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave.
667 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
830 sqft
667 Celebration Ave - 667 Celebration Ave. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Downtown Celebration Condo - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom First Floor condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. New Tile floors through unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
599 CAMPUS STREET
599 Campus Street, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1150 sqft
Downtown Celebration condo steps away from the shops and restaurants. Very nice, updated, brightly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a large balcony on 2nd floor. Enjoy your outdoor space with a view of the town and the flagpole.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
501 MIRASOL CIR #121
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1454 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Mirasol Celebration! - Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Championsgate Village
1232 Romani Ave
1232 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1475 Bunker Dr
1475 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1738 sqft
Stoneybrook South Champions Gate Executive Home Now Available!!! - This elegant single story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The covered patio out back overlooks your yard and there is also kitchen and spacious family room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
