97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Loughman, FL

Finding an apartment in Loughman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Sereno
1 Unit Available
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
7241 Mystic Brook Way
7241 Mystuc Brook Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1444 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
234 Stonehaven Drive
234 Stonehaven Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2056 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom home. The home offers a open kitchen over looking the family room. The home has carpet through out and tile in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs and you have a conservation view in the rear.

Providence
1 Unit Available
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3053 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.

Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.

Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.

Providence
1 Unit Available
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work.
Results within 5 miles of Loughman
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
124 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.

1 Unit Available
1671 School Street
1671 School Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated in Intercession - 2 bedroom on a spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood with an extra all purpose room. Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, paint, electrical, water heater and cordless blinds.

1 Unit Available
223 Maple St. W
223 W Maple St, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom duplex available for Rent - 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with tile throughout entire home.

Reunion
1 Unit Available
7426 Sparkling Ct
7426 Sparkling Court, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in beautiful Reunion, and is close to world-class attractions such as Walt Disney World only 6 miles away, 12 miles from Universal Studios, and 30 miles from Orlando International Airport.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

Reunion
1 Unit Available
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
760 SIENA PALM DRIVE
760 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1449 sqft
New low price !Beautifully renovated Celebration Florida rental - Third bedroom has closet and credited as full bedroom in public records but we would say that it is an additional den - Very few rentals in Celebration and this one is truly
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Loughman, FL

Finding an apartment in Loughman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

