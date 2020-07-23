65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

AL
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1757 Seafan CIR
1757 Seafan Circle, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
$130 per night. Ask for availability. Immediate river access, This is an attached 550 sq. ft.
Last updated July 22 at 11:58 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3460 N Key DR
3460 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
If you enjoy sitting on the lanai with your morning cup of coffee or watching the sunset with a glass of wine, looking out over the pond, then this is the place for you! This is actually a ONE BEDROOM unit with views of the pond and a spacious

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
667 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
763 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
50 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
856 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
2925 Winkler AVE
2925 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
2nd floor apartment. one bedroom 1 bathroom in great community: Village Creek apartment , great location.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4645 SE 11th PL
4645 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
3977 Pomodoro Circle
3977 Pomodora Circle, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
New, Large Condo Apartment Be the first resident and call this bright contemporary unit home. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park. This is a private gated community.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
3982 Pomodoro Circle
3982 Pomodora Circle, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Unique, New, Large Oversized One Bedroom Condo Apartment From $1250. New Be the first resident. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
608 SE 46th LN
608 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
This is is a 1 bedroom one bath apartment. It is a ground floor unit. Laundry room on side of building with new washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking. Landlord pays the water.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2875 Palm Beach BLVD
2875 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
**off season rental Available until December 2020**Vacation in this boater friendly gated river district community that offers river frontage and gulf access. Free boat slip & secure dry storage are included in rent.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
2937 Winkler AVE
2937 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1/1 2nd floor condo, centrally located to shopping centers.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.

Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
210 Crescent Lake Drive
210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054 A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5305 Summerlin Rd. #503
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 1 BED/1BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! - Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2825-211 Palm Beach Blvd.
2825 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
685 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3863952)

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5315 Summerlin RD
5315 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool, Laundry facility, Tennis court.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
630 Southeast 13th Place - 1, Unit # 9
630 630/636 SE 13th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
850 sqft
You will love this all newly updated modern unit with many popular features; all newer stainless appliances, wood type flooring in living areas, screened lanai overlooking water> Granite countertops, with breakfast bar that could seat up to six (6)
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

