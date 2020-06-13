/
166 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lely, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
267 DEERWOOD CIR
267 Deerwood Circle, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1134 sqft
Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the GLENEAGLES condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully furnished rooms and a screened lanai
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lely Country Club
1 Unit Available
701 AUGUSTA BLVD
701 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
*RENTED JAN 1 - MARCH 31 2021* Conveniently located in the beautiful LELY GOLF ESTATES community, this perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath vacation home in the EAGLEWOOD condominium is easily accessible on the first floor and features bright, tastefully
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020. Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3635 Boca Ciega DR
3635 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Beautiful remodeled turnkey condo in Lakewood (East Naples) just 7 minutes to 5th Ave South! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan with glassed lanai which currently serves as a den.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4951 Pepper CIR E
4951 Pepper Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1235 sqft
Excellent Location, 1st floor 2 Bed/ 2 Bath furnished Condo with Tile floors throughout, Spacious Kitchen with Sunny Dinette with garden view, Large Family & Dining area, Master bedroom access to Screened in Lanai overlooking green landscaped
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Chantelle DR
4211 Chantelle Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1317 sqft
(AVAILABLE SEASON 2021) 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH NICELY FURNISHED 2nd floor corner unit, lots of natural light and large lanai and covered parking READY FOR SEASON 2021 CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 55 and older
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9230 Veneto PL
9230 Veneto Place, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2246 sqft
Largest Executive Golf Home in Treviso Bay. FULL GOLF Membership Transferred to renter. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with 2,300 sq.ft; 3 Bed + 2 Baths. Outdoor Pool , Spa and Summer Kitchen. Backs into Preserve and VERY luminous.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
366 Charlemagne BLVD
366 Charlemagne Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1082 sqft
Available for 2020 seasonal rental March and April. Updated and tastefully furnished second floor corner unit with lake views in Fountains I (55+ community). New tile in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9514 Avellino WAY
9514 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1355 sqft
This spacious, light and bright 2+den condo overlooks a tranquil lake view of Treviso Bay active with Florida wildlife! This condo offers great floor plan for entertaining and plenty of space to stay for family & friends.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
5023 Andros DR
5023 Andros Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
2225 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished lakefront single family home with 2 bedrooms plus den and 2.5 baths in the sought after Isles of Collier Preserve. Home boasts a private pool with integrated spa.
Results within 5 miles of Lely
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8198 Valiant Drive
8198 Valiant Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2500 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bath*** MADISON PARK POOL HOME***FURNISHED SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J9K8eVyDwf8 Don't miss out on the gorgeous pool home in Madison park.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2268 Piccadilly Ct
2268 Piccadilly Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1774 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL RENTAL - DONT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED PROPERTY YOUR NEW HOME! FIRST TIME AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL HOME, FULLY TURNKEY READY FOR MOVE-IN! Tastefully updated 2 bedrooms + Den / 3rd bedroom & 2-bathroom
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Harbor
1 Unit Available
1491 Chesapeake Avenue B
1491 Chesapeake Avenue, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
****WATER FRONT- GULF ACCESS- BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED CONDO WITH WATER VIEWS*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5713 Lago Villagio Way
5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1899 sqft
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Crossfield Circle
754 Crossfield Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
MAPLEWOOD**2 BED PLUS DEN/2 BATH**LOVELY POOL HOME**ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST**FURNITURE OPTIONAL** - 3D VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1160 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
976 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished turnkey 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 2nd floor overlooking the preserve. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances.
