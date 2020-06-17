All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2800 48th ST W

2800 48th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

2800 48th Street West, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic rental home featuring open kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Vinyl flooring and cathedral
ceiling lend an open, clean, spacious feel. Sliding glass doors in the home's great room bring in verdant views of the backyard. Plenty of
closet space and garage storage as well.

Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 48th ST W have any available units?
2800 48th ST W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
What amenities does 2800 48th ST W have?
Some of 2800 48th ST W's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 48th ST W currently offering any rent specials?
2800 48th ST W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 48th ST W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 48th ST W is pet friendly.
Does 2800 48th ST W offer parking?
Yes, 2800 48th ST W does offer parking.
Does 2800 48th ST W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 48th ST W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 48th ST W have a pool?
No, 2800 48th ST W does not have a pool.
Does 2800 48th ST W have accessible units?
No, 2800 48th ST W does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 48th ST W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 48th ST W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 48th ST W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 48th ST W does not have units with air conditioning.
