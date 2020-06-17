2800 48th ST W

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic rental home featuring open kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Vinyl flooring and cathedral

ceiling lend an open, clean, spacious feel. Sliding glass doors in the home's great room bring in verdant views of the backyard. Plenty of

closet space and garage storage as well.



Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.