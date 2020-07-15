/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:03 PM
137 Furnished Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive #305 - Available. - A residence at Blackburn Harbor, a coveted waterfront community, high end unit with expansive wrap around covered balcony where you will enjoy the expansive water views and dramatic sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4393 sqft
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1578 Vermeer Drive
1578 Vermeer Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Off Season 2020 Available August - December $2500/month - Off Season Available: August – December $2500/month 2021 Season BOOKED! Convenient to Sarasota and Venice - This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7490 Botanica Pkwy
7490 Botanica Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2288 sqft
Impressive 3 BR / 2 Bath Duplex in Sarasota - Move right into this Provence Gardens home in desirable Palmer Ranch. This furnished home is in a gated community with 2 heated pools, picnic areas, and a fitness center.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Golf And River Club
110 Rimini Way
110 Rimini Way, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2350 sqft
2021 Season BOOKED.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 Fountain View Circle
1714 Fountain View Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1468 sqft
Lovely and serene Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage lakefront villa setting with South front exposure. Spectacular location, directly across the street from the community pool, center and mailboxes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
504 BEATRICE STREET
504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11605 GARESSIO LANE
11605 Garessio Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1534 sqft
SARASOTA'S THE ISLES ON PALMER RANCH is a wonderful community to stay awhile. Great location close to the Siesta Key Beaches and minutes to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY ( 12 month minimum) Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4866 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE
4866 Sabal Lake Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1991 sqft
Not available for short term. Gated turn-key furnished (no pets), model condition, ideal for those looking to build, 3 bedroom, pool w/heated spa home. Meticulously maintained and professionally decorated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bird Bay Golf Course
618 BIRD BAY DRIVE S
618 Bird Bay Br S, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Special offer for a perfect SHORT TERM vacation at an affordable price! Beautiful 2nd floor Condo Unit with all amenities in Venice and close to beaches and the ocean. Golf course on premise. Beautiful heated pool, tennis courts, library, etc.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
900 GARDENS EDGE DRIVE
900 Gardens Edge Dr 914, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1235 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a light and bright 1st floor unit. Fully furnished and turnkey ready for your vacation! It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, crown molding, tray ceilings and screened in porch.
1 of 16
Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
5353 MANCHINI STREET
5353 Manchini Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1918 sqft
Located in beautiful Esplanade in Palmer Ranch area. Completely turn-key furnished including alarm system, internet, TV and cable and all utilities with a cap.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
300 BASE AVENUE E
300 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Island life at its best, walk to the beach or the pier at Sharkey's from your fully furnished two bed, ground floor condo.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.
Similar Pages
Laurel Apartments with GaragesLaurel Apartments with GymsLaurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Valrico, FLSeminole, FLIona, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL