apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
26 Apartments under $900 for rent in Largo, FL
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kakusha
806 8TH AVENUE NW
806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
One bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Pet friendly community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks in Largo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B
301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
At FLORAL GARDENS we look forward to show you why we are the right choice of homes for you. Our community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shangri-La
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets. 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
8080 50TH AVENUE N
8080 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Convenient rental in the Bay Pines area. Only two miles from Veteran's Memorial Park and boat access ramps to inter-coastal waterways. The main living area is an open concept, and the overall layout of the property is an efficient 900 sq/ft of space.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Villas
24862 US HIGHWAY 19 N
24862 US Route 19, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
640 sqft
Lots of storage in this popular Hillcrest Villas spacious one bedroom / one bath unit with an updated kitchen. This unit is tiled throughout with neutral carpet in the bedroom. Huge screened porch across the back of the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 93rd Ave N 5
618 93rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
618 93rd North - Property Id: 314497 CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE. Details: Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #5). Close to shopping. Onsite laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
200 N BETTY LANE
200 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
875 sqft
Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple units available....both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite.
Results within 10 miles of Largo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$888
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Furnished. Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. New Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanity. Community Pool and Shuffleboard. Annual Rental Rate $900/month. Summer/Fall Rental Rate $800/month.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
1200 37th St N Apt 106
1200 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 today to see this lake front one bedroom in the heart of St Petersburg! Start enjoying lake views from your private screened in covered patio.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
524 3RD STREET N
524 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
288 sqft
Want a Really Affordable Downtown St. Pete Apartment and Don't Need a Lot of Space? The Apartment is Only 4 blocks to Beach Dr. With its Waterfront Park, Events and Activities and Wonderful Restaurants.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3100 HARTFORD STREET N
3100 Hartford Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 55+ UNIT ON 2nd FLOOR!!!! GREAT LOCATION! This one bedroom one bath condo in quiet 55+ community has been renovated throughout to include a large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer.
