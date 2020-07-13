84 Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1806 E Schwartz Blvd
1806 East Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
2021 - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath with 1 car carport. Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom with half bathroom connected. Trundle bed (2 twins) in second bedroom with full bath. Tv's in living room. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
510 Jason Drive
510 Jason Drive, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1140 sqft
Annual Rental -$1,295 Monthly - Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in The Villages Orange Blossom Hills.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD
1636 West Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEW! Fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished manufactured home perfectly LOCATED in THE VILLAGES.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
205 DESOTA COURT
205 Desota Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1724 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR JAN-MARCH 2021** Only a short drive to the Spanish Springs town square, and the Lake Sumter landing so you can enjoy all the entertainment, and shopping the Villages has to offer.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
705 VILLITA LANE
705 Villita Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1287 sqft
Very clean and nicely decorated 2 bedroom, 2 path Patio Villa located in The Village of Rio Ranchero. Open floor plan with 2 recliners in the living room which features a 50" flat screen TV to watch your favorite programs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11405 SE 177TH STREET
11405 Southeast 177th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1032 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonecrest. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice enclosed lanai with no rear neighbors. Comes completely furnished with washer and dryer in garage. Cable and wifi included. 3 month minimum lease.
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Hills
5009 Harbor Heights
5009 Harbor Heights, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2018 sqft
R2-FRA The Grove at Harbor Hills - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home has all the upgrades. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite counter tops. Water and lawn care are included in the rent. Only have to pay for electric.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1301 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pennbrooke
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40851 Gator Lake Rd
40851 Gator Lake Road, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2935 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home on large lot - 4 bed 2 baths 4 car garage home on a large lot overlooking a private lake. The property has a gated entrance is only minutes from The Villages. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912707)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Clymer Ct.
2301 Clymer Ct, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1910 sqft
3BR/2BA Begonia Model Seasonal Rental in Village of McClure (Fenney) - Available through December 2020! Embark into the luscious Oak filled trails in The Village of Fenney, and you will find this stunning NEWLY BUILT 3BR/2BA Begonia Designer model

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17382 SE 77TH HELMSDALE COURT
17382 Southeast 77th Helmsdale Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
This is a annual rental. MUST SEE!!! BRAND NEW AC INSTALLED JULY 2019! This beautiful well maintained 2/2 Cabot Cove patio Villa. New laminate flooring. New Kitchen counter tops and beautiful back splash.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lady Lake, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lady Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

