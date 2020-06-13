/
3 bedroom apartments
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Results within 1 mile of Lady Lake
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back
1 Unit Available
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake
1 Unit Available
2715 Lorraine Drive
2715 Lorraine Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
5440 Twin Palms Road
5440 Twin Palms Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1497 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Village of Tamarind Grove
1 Unit Available
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1 Unit Available
1182 Merryweather Way
1182 Merryweather Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.
1 Unit Available
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.
1 Unit Available
1201 JOHNSTON PATH
1201 Johnston Path, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1927 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Gardenia designer home located in Caroline. Very open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, with 2 walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower.
1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.
1 Unit Available
9019 SE HWY 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Great 3/2 home across The Villages.
1 Unit Available
8970 SE 159TH PLACE
8970 Southeast 159th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
Beautifully redone home on corner lot in Summerfield, close to the Villages shopping, etc. This home has brand new ceramic flooring except for the bedrooms, which have new carpet. Bathrooms have been remodeled.
1 Unit Available
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.
Harbor Hills
1 Unit Available
38610 Lakeview Walk
38610 Lakeview Walk, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
3 bed 3 bath 2 car garage - Unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms 2 car garage. Located in the gated Harbor Hills community and minutes from The Villages.
1 Unit Available
2951 Diver Loop
2951 Diver Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home.
1 Unit Available
1597 ABERCROMBIE WAY
1597 Abercrombie Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Amarillo model home located near Seabreeze Rec center between 466A and Lake Sumter Square and Brownwood Square off Buena Vista and Bailey Trail in Liberty Park.
1 Unit Available
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
1 Unit Available
911 Oak Dr
911 Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Completely remodel ready to rent. - 3/2 with brand new kitchen. All new stainless steel appliances. Interior freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Washer and dryer included. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3766890)
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
35217 QUEENS WAY
35217 Queens Way, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1539 sqft
3/2 split floor plan Picciola Island. Dining room Large living room New paint New Flooring Large yard Pest control included in rent Available now 600+ credit score required Pets determined by owner
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 Unit Available
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1547 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home.
