3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Inlet Colony
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.
300 N A1a,
300 N A1a, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
Available for the 2020 off-season; April-Dec only, 181 day minimum. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the seaside community of Ocean Parks.
Bella Vista
260 Bella Vista Court N
260 Bella Vista Court North, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1640 sqft
Rare annual furnished rental! Fantastic 2 story townhome 3 bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished turnkey available for an annual rental with breathtaking eastern view over Carlin Park across to 3 miles of glorious beaches.
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
Riverside on Loxahatchee
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable and internet included in a seasonal rental.
209 Diamante Way
209 Diamante Way, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2264 sqft
Spectacular modern townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Great school zone. 1 1/2 miles from the Jupiter beaches. Volume ceiling, light and bright, finished beautifully in neutral colors.
200 Beach Road
200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Inlet Colony
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Ocean Royale Condominiums
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.
Jupiter Yacht Club
500 S Us Highway 1
500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3057 sqft
The pictures say it all. This meticulously maintained 3 Bed/3 Bath (3000 sq ft +) Condo, was the Model Unit for the 500 Bldg.
The Bluffs
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.
Jonathan's Landing
3518 Lantern Bay Dr
3518 Lantern Bay Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2397 sqft
Furnished Single level updated waterfront home in gated community, Jonathan's Landing. Enjoy the Long lake views from the covered/screened in patio.
