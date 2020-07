Amenities

Corner lot with trees in Alford, FL - Nice corner lot with large trees in the yard and a shed. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Eat-in kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, stove and refrigerator. Wrap-around porch and a one car garage. All electric with central heating and cooling. On well and septic. $750 monthly rent and $750 security deposit with a one year lease. No pets and no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4371908)