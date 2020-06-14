/
1 bedroom apartments
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Iona, FL
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 1 mile of Iona
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Iona
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
762 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3603 SE 9th PL
3603 Southeast 9th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Cute 1/1 close to everything in the Country Club Area. All vinyl and tile flooring
1 Unit Available
230 Fairweather LN
230 Fairweather Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Check out this short term rental!!! This fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is in a 4 unit building. Owner pays water, cable, and Wifi. Tenant pays electric. Common area hot tub, and washer/dryer in the backyard.
1 Unit Available
13134 Feather Sound DR
13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath.
1 Unit Available
5546 6th AVE
5546 6th Ave, Pine Manor, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
CUTE AND CLEAN 01 Bedroom 01 Bathroom in Pine Manor Community. Close distance to 41, schools, shopping and bus. More pictures are coming soon.
1 Unit Available
500 Estero BLVD
500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$8,330
Gateway Villas 498 Listing is a WEEKLY or greater rental. $2275/wk in Jan & feb. $2450/wk in Mar & April. $8330/month March & April Additional Fees: Cleaning Fee $150; 11.5% tax;$25 booking fee; $400 refundable damage deposit.
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4930 Vincennes Ct
4930 Vincennes Court, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
1000 sqft
⦁ Newly remodeled apartment located in hearth of Cape Coral downtown, three minutes walk to Supermarket Winn Dixie, restaurants and bars.
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5305 Summerlin RD
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony. Mystic gardens also has a tennis court, swimming pool, coin operated washer and dryer and secured front gate.
