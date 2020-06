Amenities

Prime location in Downtown Inverness! Zoned CBD. This multi use building has previously been used as a dance studio. The building currently contains 2 large studios (48X36 and 34x35), 2 dressing rooms with showers, a 1 & 3 stall bathroom, large reception area (13x14), 2 offices, multiple storage areas and a sauna (not in use). Building is also available for lease. There are many opportunities here!