Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2/1 Duplex near Downtown Inverness!!! - APPLICATION PENDING



Want to be near downtown? Easy access to the

restaurants, parks, festivals and water? Easy walking distance from this gem! Two bedroom, one bathroom unit has newer flooring and paint throughout. The rent includes the lawn care. Small pets welcome at owner's discretion with a monthly pet rent. This will not last!!! Call the office today to schedule a viewing at 352-637-3800.



(RLNE5770237)