Inverness Highlands South, FL
3738 S. Apopka Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3738 S. Apopka Ave.

3738 South Apopka Avenue · (352) 637-3800
Location

3738 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness Highlands South, FL 34452

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3738 S. Apopka Ave. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3738 S. Apopka Ave. Available 07/24/20 Huge & Adorable 2+/2/1 Near Downtown Inverness!!! - CURRENT TENANTS, CALL FOR VIEWING APPT.

Beautifully renovated and rejuvenated 2/2/1 Inverness home needs a new resident! Home features gorgeous kitchen with new, wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, 2 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room which could easily function as a 3rd bedroom! Baths have both been fitted with newer vanities, fixtures, granite counters and ceramic tile floors! Newer roof, A/C, interior and exterior paint and a lot more! Gas fireplace in living area. Fenced yard and screened patio, too. All this conveniently located to all of the Inverness conveniences! Current tenants, must make an appointment to see for yourself! Pets welcome at owner's discretion.

(RLNE4555125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

