Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3738 S. Apopka Ave. Available 07/24/20 Huge & Adorable 2+/2/1 Near Downtown Inverness!!! - CURRENT TENANTS, CALL FOR VIEWING APPT.



Beautifully renovated and rejuvenated 2/2/1 Inverness home needs a new resident! Home features gorgeous kitchen with new, wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, 2 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room which could easily function as a 3rd bedroom! Baths have both been fitted with newer vanities, fixtures, granite counters and ceramic tile floors! Newer roof, A/C, interior and exterior paint and a lot more! Gas fireplace in living area. Fenced yard and screened patio, too. All this conveniently located to all of the Inverness conveniences! Current tenants, must make an appointment to see for yourself! Pets welcome at owner's discretion.



(RLNE4555125)