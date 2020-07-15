Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

91 Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indian Shores renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2098 sqft
Annual Rental available 8/15/20 Unfurnished. Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit with Marble Flooring Throughout. Over-sized Waterfront Balconies with Beautiful Views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Intercostal and Partial views of the Gulf of Mexico.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17900 GULF BOULEVARD
17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1165 sqft
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW long term or 3 month minimum. 55+ Largo Community close to beach. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and modern one bedroom condo. The New Atlantis Club is a gated, waterfront community with amenities such as swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Shuffleboard, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, BBQ Grills.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1085 sqft
Live the beach lifestyle! This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo comes fully furnished with coastal décor.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1610 sqft
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE
17002 Dolphin Drive, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH LIFE IS CALLING! This completely renovated apartment is ready for you! Yes everything is brand new in this charming beach apartment. Walls, floors, appliances, shower, kitchen, bedrooms, flooring etc...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1560 GULF BOULEVARD
1560 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2464 sqft
Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1501 GULF BOULEVARD
1501 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for $3000 off season and $4500 seasonal rate. 3 month minimum rental building. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS and 2000 sq ft.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
273 REX PLACE
273 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
Great end unit condo for rent in the desirable gated community at Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo offers many great features like walk-in laundry room, walk-in closet in the bedroom, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021 FURNISHED FULLY EQUIPPED---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1800 sqft
Available for season 2021 .... This 3 bedroom / 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Here is your winter getaway! This is a beautifully updated corner unit with unobstructed Intracoastal water views and just steps to the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Indian Shores, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indian Shores renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

