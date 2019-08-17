9400 S Ocean Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board tennis court

Don't miss your chance to stay at this beautiful 5th floor condo with gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean! This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath comes fully furnished with fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer, promising to make you feel right at home. Come live the Florida lifestyle and enjoy the ocean breeze on the spacious patio and amazing views from the the living room and master bedroom as well . The Ocean Towers community has a clubhouse, pool, beach access, 2 tennis courts and shuffleboard, picnic area, pavilion, and carwash service. Close to shopping and nightlife, this condo is a must see!! So what are you waiting for? Come down and escape those cold winters to sunny south Florida!