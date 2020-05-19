9386 W Bob Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels. The first floor includes a fireplace, full kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, two bedrooms & two full bathrooms. The second level also has a fireplace with glass to see through to the outdoor deck! Second level has a mini kitchen, living/dining area, full bedroom & bathroom. Bring your boat, kayaks & fishing gear!