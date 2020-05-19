All apartments in Homosassa
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:25 AM

9386 W Bob Court

9386 West Bob Court · (352) 423-1424
Location

9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL 34448

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2023 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels. The first floor includes a fireplace, full kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, two bedrooms & two full bathrooms. The second level also has a fireplace with glass to see through to the outdoor deck! Second level has a mini kitchen, living/dining area, full bedroom & bathroom. Bring your boat, kayaks & fishing gear!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9386 W Bob Court have any available units?
9386 W Bob Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9386 W Bob Court have?
Some of 9386 W Bob Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9386 W Bob Court currently offering any rent specials?
9386 W Bob Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9386 W Bob Court pet-friendly?
No, 9386 W Bob Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homosassa.
Does 9386 W Bob Court offer parking?
No, 9386 W Bob Court does not offer parking.
Does 9386 W Bob Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9386 W Bob Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9386 W Bob Court have a pool?
No, 9386 W Bob Court does not have a pool.
Does 9386 W Bob Court have accessible units?
No, 9386 W Bob Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9386 W Bob Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9386 W Bob Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9386 W Bob Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9386 W Bob Court does not have units with air conditioning.
