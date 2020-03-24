All apartments in Homosassa Springs
Find more places like 6208 W Monticello Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homosassa Springs, FL
/
6208 W Monticello Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:07 PM

6208 W Monticello Street

6208 West Monticello Street · (386) 462-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homosassa Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL 34448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and like new stainless refrigerator. New kitchen and bathroom cabnets and sinks. Master bath has garden tub and shower. New cabnet with dual sinks. Master Bedroom has 2 closets. This unique home has 3 car carports one of which is a drive through to the back yard. Great for your large boat or motor home. Covered concrete porches front and back. Includes glassed in covered porch. Rent is $1300/Month, Last month $1300 and deposit $1300. $50 application fee includes credit check and back ground check. (SORRY NO PETS) Owner/Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 W Monticello Street have any available units?
6208 W Monticello Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6208 W Monticello Street have?
Some of 6208 W Monticello Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 W Monticello Street currently offering any rent specials?
6208 W Monticello Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 W Monticello Street pet-friendly?
No, 6208 W Monticello Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homosassa Springs.
Does 6208 W Monticello Street offer parking?
Yes, 6208 W Monticello Street does offer parking.
Does 6208 W Monticello Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 W Monticello Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 W Monticello Street have a pool?
No, 6208 W Monticello Street does not have a pool.
Does 6208 W Monticello Street have accessible units?
No, 6208 W Monticello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 W Monticello Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 W Monticello Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 W Monticello Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 W Monticello Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6208 W Monticello Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Homosassa Springs Apartments with GarageHomosassa Springs Apartments with Parking
Homosassa Springs Apartments with PoolHomosassa Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Homosassa Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FL
Wildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity