6208 W Monticello Street

WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and like new stainless refrigerator. New kitchen and bathroom cabnets and sinks. Master bath has garden tub and shower. New cabnet with dual sinks. Master Bedroom has 2 closets. This unique home has 3 car carports one of which is a drive through to the back yard. Great for your large boat or motor home. Covered concrete porches front and back. Includes glassed in covered porch. Rent is $1300/Month, Last month $1300 and deposit $1300. $50 application fee includes credit check and back ground check. (SORRY NO PETS) Owner/Realtor