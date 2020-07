Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai. On a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Crystal Oaks, close to schools and shopping. Lawn service is included with the rent. Please call the office to schedule a viewing of the property. A social membership is available for purchase by the tenant, which will grant you access to the pool and club facilities.