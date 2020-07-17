All apartments in Homosassa Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5270 W Meadow Street

5270 West Meadow Street · (352) 795-0782
Location

5270 West Meadow Street, Homosassa Springs, FL 34446

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5270 W Meadow Street · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave. The master bedroom has two closets as well as a large bathroom attached with a step in shower & a large garden tub. The second bedroom also has a full bathroom attached. First, Last & Security Required. $50 application fee per adult. Each adult must pass a credit/background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

