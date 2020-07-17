5270 W Meadow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave. The master bedroom has two closets as well as a large bathroom attached with a step in shower & a large garden tub. The second bedroom also has a full bathroom attached. First, Last & Security Required. $50 application fee per adult. Each adult must pass a credit/background check.



No Pets Allowed



